Broward school board to take up sex education material

Broward school board to take up sex education

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward school board will meet Tuesday to discuss and decide on a number of topics.

One is controversial.

The board will decide whether to approve the reproductive health and disease prevention education materials for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. If they agree, they will send the material to the Florida Department of Education for approval.

The materials would be provided to children in kindergarten through 12th grade unless parents complete an opt out form.

According to the school district, the creation of the curriculum has been an ongoing discussion since June. They've received feedback from parents, teachers, and even students on the lessons.

If the board votes no, they will not provide this supplemental instruction on reproductive health and disease prevention this school year.