Watch CBS News
Local News

Broward school board to take up sex education material

By Teri Hornstein

/ CBS Miami

Broward school board to take up sex education
Broward school board to take up sex education 01:16

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward school board will meet Tuesday to discuss and decide on a number of topics.

One is controversial.

The board will decide whether to approve the reproductive health and disease prevention education materials for students in kindergarten through 12th grade. If they agree, they will send the material to the Florida Department of Education for approval.

The materials would be provided to children in kindergarten through 12th grade unless parents complete an opt out form.

According to the school district, the creation of the curriculum has been an ongoing discussion since June. They've received feedback from parents, teachers, and even students on the lessons.

If the board votes no, they will not provide this supplemental instruction on reproductive health and disease prevention this school year.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 6:00 AM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.