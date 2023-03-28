Broward School Board to discuss how to teach health and sex ed moving forward

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward School Board will meet Tuesday to discuss how they will teach health and sex education going forward.

Last year the Parental Rights in Education law, dubbed the "Don't Say Gay" law, went into effect in Florida. In order to comply with it, districts across the state adjusted and now they're taking a look at their curriculum again.

School board members want to make sure their standards comply with the law but still serve students.

One of the goals of the school board is to make sure there is a comprehensive sex education plan going forward for all students. They said they've seen success and want students to continue to make responsible choices.

"Things like sexual abuse, sexual exploitation, physiology and anatomy, and contraception, all of these things are really important for our kids to learn," said board member Sarah Leonardi.

They also say they want to make sure the district complies with the law at the law's boundary.

"The law is what it is and you need to comply with it but we also have Broward County values and they probably are inconsistent with some of the legislation that's been passed. Now we still have to meet the letter of the law but given that kind of boundary condition, I want to meet the letter of the law and I want to make sure we're respecting the values of Broward County," said board member Dr. Allen Zeman.

Dr. Zeman says he has heard from concerned teachers who are nervous about teaching sex education because they don't want to say the wrong thing.

"One of the rules that's very clear is you can't talk about sexual orientation or gender identity with children in grade three or below, but one of less known consequences though is it doesn't describe what you can talk to them about thereafter," says Dr. Zeman.

"If you violate the law you could lose your teacher's license, so one of the things we're seeing is less interest on behalf of teachers teaching health education or sex education because the law isn't crystal clear," he added.

He hopes to come up with a plan that outlines in more detail what is allowed and what isn't to make sure teachers feel comfortable with the subject matter.