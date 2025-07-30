Broward prosecutors present strongest evidence to prove Adam Crespo killed partner in 2019

New evidence presented against man accused of killing partner with spear

The trial of a Hallandale Beach man accused of killing his partner is reaching the midway point.

On Wednesday, prosecutors presented their strongest evidence to prove Adam Crespo murdered Silvia Galva back in July 2019.

Bed becomes focal point

Once more, the "bed" was a focal point of testimony, as prosecutors took the extraordinary step of building the actual bed in the courtroom to explain to the jury how Galva died.

Crespo told Hallandale Beach detectives that after having a fight, Galva refused to leave their bedroom.

He said he started dragging her off the bed and she grabbed onto a spear that was used as a bedpost.

Crespo said he turned away, heard a snap and said somehow the spear had struck Galva in the chest.

Reconstructing death scene

Tom Hill, who reconstructed the death scene, told the jury he tried to reenact all the different ways Crespo said Galva could have been stabbed—from accident to suicide.

Hill narrated videos of the reenactment, telling the jury he set up scenarios duplicating what Crespo told them.

But Hill said they were limited by time and other factors that influenced the results. He conceded to defense attorneys that the reenactments "didn't prove or disprove anything."

After the bed was removed, prosecutors called the medical examiner who performed the autopsy.

Dr. Benjamin Mathis had planned to show the jury Galva's actual breastplate but said because it had shifted in the liquid, it wasn't possible.

Instead, he used autopsy photos to say it was a definite homicide, because the spear had gone through the breastplate to her back and that needed force.

Testimony resumes Thursday.