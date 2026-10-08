Broward mayor and commissioners demand detailed audit of Sheriff's Office spending as budget battle heats up

Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen and county commissioners are demanding a detailed audit of Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony's budget, questioning how the law enforcement agency spends taxpayer dollars.

"So when someone doesn't want to give you details of how they're spending their money, the only question you have is what are you looking to hide?" Bogen asked.

In response to the audit calls, Sheriff Tony released commercial-style promotional videos on social media.

"You've heard the calls to audit BSO's budget, but BSO has been audited, repeatedly," a woman's voice says in one.

The video also addresses the county's complaints about transparency.

"When the county says it's not getting transparency when it comes to BSO's budget, this is transparency, hundreds of pages of BSO's revenues, expenditures, personnel costs, operations, and more," the video said.

Bogen said the audits do not show specifics on how the money was spent.

"Let's say he gets $100 million. All the audit shows is that he got 100 million and spent 100 million. It doesn't get down and dirty. Did he spend it on his spa and his massage tables, and did he spend it on his cold plunge? Did he spend it on his workout? It doesn't give any details of how he spent his money," Bogen said.

The county has voted to remove BSO Fire Rescue from the sheriff and is considering taking back security for the airport and seaport, the jail, and the 911 center.

"My position is going to be: we need to get an experienced, transparent, straightforward, honest person, and we take away everything," Bogen said.

CBS News Miami asked Tony for comment, and he declined, citing an ongoing statewide investigation.

Bogen is scheduled to hold a news conference on Friday, where he will announce an investigation into the sheriff, but has not given details. On Monday, he plans to visit BSO's training center to see the gym, which he says includes a cold plunge, a spa, and massage tables.