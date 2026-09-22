Broward County moves to take control of Fire Rescue from Sheriff's Office after 2028

Broward commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to begin moving control of the county's fire-rescue department away from the Broward Sheriff's Office, ending a relationship that has lasted more than two decades.

The county plans to let its current agreement with BSO expire in September 2028 rather than renew the contract.

Once the transition is completed, roughly 900 Broward County Fire Rescue employees will become county employees instead of working under BSO. The county would oversee their labor agreements and benefits, and the department would no longer report to the Broward sheriff.

Broward County would also assume responsibility for providing fire-rescue services under existing agreements with municipalities including Cooper City, Weston and Dania Beach.

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