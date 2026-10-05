Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony suspends budget negotiations, citing statewide probe of county commission

Broward Sheriff Gregory Tony has suspended all discretionary budget negotiations with the county, citing an active investigation into county commissioners by the Florida Office of Statewide Prosecution.

In a written statement Monday, Tony said it would not be prudent for him or his staff to engage in discretionary budget talks while the probe remains active. The investigation involves the commission's feasibility study on taking over public safety operations at the county's airport and seaport.

County commissioners have denied any wrongdoing. The commission recently voted to take over fire rescue services from the Broward Sheriff's Office at the airport, the seaport, and several cities.

Commissioners also criticized the sheriff for not attending a recent budget workshop.

"It shows a lack of leadership," Commissioner Michael Udine said.

Commissioner Robert McKinzie agreed.

"I won't entertain this lack of respect," McKinzie said.

For the 2026-27 fiscal year, the sheriff's office was allocated $885 million, about $50 million less than it requested. The county approved its primary budget last month, so any remaining budget discussions would focus on supplemental funding.