Broward commissioners fire back at Sheriff Tony as budget dispute over $5.8 million escalates

Broward County commissioners and Sheriff Gregory Tony remain locked in a dispute over funding and oversight of the Broward Sheriff's Office, with county leaders debating a request for an additional $5.8 million.

The tension escalated a day after Tony announced on social media that he is suspending all budget negotiations with the county. He cited an active state investigation into county commissioners, which involves a commission feasibility study on taking over public safety operations at the airport and Port Everglades. Commissioners say they have done nothing wrong.

"Sheriff, if you're watching, all you gotta do is come and talk," Broward County Mayor Mark Bogen said.

County officials sharply criticized Tony's decision.

"I think the behavior is so childish and immature," Commissioner Michael Udine said.

Bogen noted that the commission approved an $885 million budget for BSO last month, about $50 million less than the office requested. He argued the sheriff had already overspent his allocation.

"When the sheriff puts out a news release that he's not going to deal with budget negotiations, this isn't a budget negotiation; he's already blown his budget for this year," Bogen said. "We're not going to be bullied. We're not going to be intimidated."

While the commission was meeting, Tony posted a video warning that stripping BSO of its authority carries serious consequences. The video included clips of him speaking to the commission two years ago.

"You're talking about compromising not just finances, you're talking about compromising public safety, security, and people's lives," Tony said in the post.

The commission is also asking for permission to audit BSO's budget to review spending. Bogen said residents deserve to know how the money has been spent.

"The people need to know he has put in his training center. He put in a spa. He put in a wellness center. He put in a cold plunge. He put in a sauna. He put in a gymnasium for himself, costing millions of taxpayer dollars, and he won't be accountable or transparent," Bogen said.

Tony declined a request for comment. He instead provided a letter from BSO Fire Rescue chiefs expressing confidence in him. The commission has already voted to return fire rescue operations to the county.