Broward judge agrees to 10-day suspension without pay

After the Florida Supreme Court rejected less-severe punishment, a Broward County circuit judge and a state investigative panel have agreed she should receive a 10-day suspension without pay in a case that includes allegations she improperly made political contributions.

Judge Stefanie Moon and an investigative panel of the state Judicial Qualifications Commission on Wednesday filed a revised agreement, known as a stipulation, that went along with disciplinary measures suggested last week by the Supreme Court.

The Judicial Qualifications Commission in April recommended that Moon receive a public reprimand and pay a fine of $2,115, the amount of the political contributions. But the Supreme Court last week rejected that recommendation and said she should receive a suspension, along with being reprimanded and paying the fine.

The commission last month filed documents at the Supreme Court that alleged Moon violated judicial canons by making political contributions, including to committees backing former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, former President Joe Biden and ActBlue, a Democratic Party fundraising arm.

In addition, Moon was accused of reminding an attorney in court that he had not returned a phone call related to her re-election campaign and improperly contacting the therapist of a man who was a party in a case and whose mental health was an issue.

The commission makes recommendations to the Supreme Court, which has ultimate authority to discipline judges.