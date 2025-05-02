Florida Supreme Court calls for suspending Broward judge accused of making improper political donations, inappropriate court comments

The Florida Supreme Court on Thursday said a Broward County circuit judge deserves more severe punishment than a reprimand and a fine recommended by a panel that investigates judicial conduct.

The Supreme Court unanimously said Judge Stefanie Moon should receive a 10-day suspension without pay in a case that includes allegations she improperly made political contributions.

The state Judicial Qualifications Commission last month recommended that Moon receive a public reprimand and pay a fine of $2,115, the amount of the political contributions. That recommendation came after the commission reached an agreement, known as a stipulation, with Moon.

But the Supreme Court, which has final say on disciplining judges, rejected the recommendation Thursday and said it would "approve a stipulation calling for discipline consisting of a 10-day suspension without pay, plus the public reprimand and fine already recommended by the commission."

The commission last month filed documents at the Supreme Court that alleged Moon violated judicial canons by making political contributions, including to committees backing former Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris, former President Joe Biden and ActBlue, a Democratic Party fundraising arm.

In addition, Moon was accused of reminding an attorney in court that he had not returned a phone call related to her re-election campaign and improperly contacting the therapist of a man who was a party in a case and whose mental health was an issue.