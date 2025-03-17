Broward high school basketball coach accused of sex with minor

A basketball coach and teacher's aide from Nova High School was arrested early Friday morning after allegedly engaging in sexual acts with a 17-year-old student in the back of his minivan, authorities said.

The arrest of Dequan Andre Sierra, 29, followed a 911 call from the girl's father, who discovered the pair just a block from their Hollywood home, prompting a swift response from the Broward County Sheriff's Office.

Sierra faces charges of sexual battery and offenses against students by an authority figure.

Deputies arrive

The incident unfolded at approximately 4:50 a.m. when the victim's father reported finding his daughter and Sierra together, alleging sexual activity had taken place.

According to the probable cause affidavit, deputies arrived at the scene and detained Sierra after the father pulled both individuals from the blue minivan.

The father told investigators he found his daughter and Sierra in the backseat and the 17-year-old later confirmed to him that she and Sierra had engaged in sexual intercourse.

Based on the victim's statement and the circumstances at the scene, authorities determined there was sufficient probable cause for Sierra's arrest.

Sierra was booked into Broward County jail, as the investigation continues.

BCPS responds to arrest

Broward County Public Schools responded to the incident with the following statement:

"BCPS is deeply disturbed by the allegations and remains committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students. The employee in question will be reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the investigation and will face termination if the allegations are substantiated."

Nova High School is located in the 3600 block of College Avenue in Davie.