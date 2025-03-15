Nova High School head boys' basketball coach arrested, accused of sexual assault

BROWARD -- Nova High School head boys' basketball coach has been arrested on Friday for charges related to sexual assault allegations.

Dequan Andre Sierra, 29, attended his bond court appearance at the Broward main jail in Fort Lauderdale Saturday afternoon where his charges were read out loud.

Sierra, who is also a classroom monitor at the school, faces the following charges:

Authority Figure Solicit/Engage in Sexual Conduct – Bond set at $25,000

– Bond set at $25,000 Sexual Assault by a Person 24 or Older on a Victim Aged 16 or 17 – Bond set at $25,000

Broward County Public Schools responded to the incident saying the following below.

"BCPS is deeply disturbed by the allegations and remains committed to ensuring a safe and supportive environment for all students. The employee in question will be reassigned away from the school and students pending the outcome of the investigation and will face termination if the allegations are substantiated."

CBS has reached out to the Broward County Sheriff's office for arrest records but didn't receive a response prior to publication.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.