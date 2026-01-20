Broward families push back as graduation venues shift to school gyms

Students at Fort Lauderdale High are joining students and parents across the district, preparing for Wednesday's school board meeting. They're angry that their graduation will be held in a school gym while other schools get Hard Rock Live and Nova Southeastern University.

The district says the shift to mostly district‑owned buildings is expected to save more than half a million dollars.

"I took it upon myself to look at data from the US Census," said Rebecca Sherman, a senior at Fort Lauderdale High School. She said research she conducted showed favoritism toward more affluent schools.

"The hard truth is, is that the schools that are being given nicer graduations come from areas with more money and less diversity enrollment in their schools," she said.

District says class size drives decisions

Cypress Bay and Marjory Stoneman Douglas — the district's largest schools — will graduate at Hard Rock Live. Nine schools will use Nova's gym, and the remaining 32 will hold ceremonies in high school gyms. The superintendent said class size is the deciding factor.

"We can accommodate between probably about 550 and below in our facilities. But schools that have a higher number, such as Marjory Stoneman, Douglas Western High School, also Cypress Bay, our facilities can't accommodate such a large class," said Dr. Howard Hepburn, school superintendent.

"It seems unfair, because they get better treatment because they have a bigger class size," said graduating senior Aracely Plaza Rubi.

"I don't think a gym is justifiable for, like, our hard working 12 years in Broward schools," said Angelica Fernandez.

Parents frustrated by ticket limits

Parents are also voicing concerns. The district said each graduate will receive at least four tickets for guests, but some say that's not enough.

"So my daughter has four grandparents. Do I do a lottery? Do I pick one to go? Do I tell them that none of them can go? If they all can't go, then none of them are going to go?" said parent Deidre Ferenc.