Students call Broward's graduation plan inequitable as some schools get Hard Rock, others get gyms

Broward high school seniors are looking forward to graduation day, but this year, a change in venue for most as the district tries to save money and utilize their own building.

"We found out where our graduation ceremony is going to be held, and we were all very upset," said Jose Guzman.

He and more than 500 of his classmates will graduate from Piper High School in Dillard High School's gym. He and many others think it will be too small for graduates and four guests apiece.

"We greatly deserve a huge ceremony," he said. "We all have family, we all have people who helped us through everything."

Dia Mazurkiewicz is also a graduating senior at Piper – she's not happy with the new plan either.

"I think that is a little unfair, because we worked so hard, like, all our lives, 13-14 years of school, I think, for this to graduate and like, some high school gymnasium, it's not even our gym," she said.

Students aren't the only ones who find the situation to be unfair

Cypress Bay and Marjory Stoneman Douglas students will get their diplomas at Hard Rock Live.

"I believe there's a lot of inequity there," said Sunrise Deputy Mayor Jacqueline Guzman, who's also Jose's mother. "You know, we have some of those schools, the prestigious schools, if you will, that will be able to have that opportunity to experience a venue like the Hardrock or NSU, whereas other schools, such as Piper, Dillard, any of the schools, are going to be forced to go to another high school for graduation. So I just feel like it's not fair."

Broward School Superintendent Dr. Howard Hepburn commented on the situation, telling CBS News Miami, "We're not going to downgrade our graduations."

"We know it's an important event," he added.

Hepburn said large schools like Cypress Bay and Marjory Stoneman Douglas have nearly a thousand students graduating and simply can't fit in school facilities.

"It's all about size and nothing more, nothing less, of how we actually designate what venue our schools are going to actually occupy," he said.

Hepburn added that whether students graduate at Dillard, Blanche Ely, Pompano High, Hardrock Live or Nova — they won't be short-changed.

"All students are going to have the same Pomp and Circumstance they're used to," he said. "We also, at minimum, all students get four graduation tickets, like they did in the past."

To find out where your students' graduation is taking place, the district has published an online list of locations.