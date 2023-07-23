Broward County Public School hope to fill over 1300 positions with back to school career fair

FORT LAUDERDALE - The Broward County School District held a career fair in an effort to fill about 1,300 positions at its campuses across the county.

Dozens of participants were lined up at Western High School on Saturday with their resumes ready for the county's career fair.

Some qualified candidates, like Shiwana Williams, were even hired on the spot.

"I asked to get a position at the school board, and that happened. I got hired within ten minutes, and I'm super excited about this," said Williams.

Shiwana Williams will be starting her new venture as a teacher assistant at Blanche High School.

For more information on working for the Broward County School District, click here.