Broward commissioners approve $15M to replace crashed BSO helicopter

MIAMI - On Thursday evening, Broward commissioners approved allocating $15 million to replace the Broward Sheriff's Office chopper involved in last month's crash that killed two people. 

The Pompano Beach crash on Monday, August 28, killed Lurean Wheaton, 65, inside her home and BSO Fire Chief Terryson Jackson, 50, who had been piloting the aircraft.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

Commissioners will meet again on September 19 for a final vote.

