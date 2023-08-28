Watch CBS News
The Broward sheriff's helicopter that crashed went into service about a decade ago

FORT LAUDERDALE -- The helicopter that crashed Monday morning in a Pompano Beach apartment building is a twin-engine chopper that was sold to the Broward County Sheriff's Office about 10 years ago.

A picture of the chopper bought by the Broward sheriff's office. Special

According to someone who used to fly the aircraft, the county has purchased three of the aircraft but it was not sure how many of them remained in the sheriff's department fleet.

The former Broward pilot said it would appear that an engine malfunction led to the incident but it was not clear why the aircraft could not stay aloft with its second engine.

At least two people were hurt following the crash around 8:45 a.m. at the building, located at West Dixie Highway and NE 10th Street, about 10 blocks north of West Atlantic Boulevard.

It was not immediately clear if there were fatalities from the crash or if anyone else was hurt.

Video from the scene showed a huge plume of black smoke and flames coming from the crash site.

