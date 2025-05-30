Broward Animal Control officer injured in dog attack, expected to survive, FLPD confirms

A Broward County Animal Control officer remains hospitalized with serious injuries following a dog attack Thursday evening in Fort Lauderdale.

Authorities confirmed Friday the woman is expected to survive.

Officer respond to dog incident

The attack occurred around 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 14th Terrace, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Officers responded after receiving a call about the incident. Police confirmed the injured woman is an Animal Control Officer with Broward County Animal Care.

FLPD said the first officer arrived at the scene three minutes after the call was dispatched over police radio.

The woman, who has not been identified, was found with severe injuries and was transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center.

Witnesses tried to help, dog injured

Police said witnesses attempted to intervene during the attack. As a result, the dog was also injured.

CBS News Miami captured video of a large brown dog with its face covered in blood as it was taken away by animal control.

No criminal investigation at this time

FLPD stated that, based on preliminary information, there will not be a criminal investigation at this time. However, they emphasized that this is subject to change if new information emerges.

The incident has been thoroughly documented and Broward County Animal Care will serve as the lead agency on the case.

911 calls and report to be released

Police confirmed that the incident report and 911 calls will be made available as soon as they are ready for release.