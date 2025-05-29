Watch CBS News
Local News

Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in dog attack, Fort Lauderdale police says

By
Mauricio Maldonado
Digital Editor, CBS Miami
Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.
Read Full Bio
Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

CBS News Live
CBS News Miami Live

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after being attacked by a dog, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Police said it happened at around 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 14th Terrace.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about the attack. The woman, who was not identified, was found with severe injuries and transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center.

Witnesses intervene, dog injured

Police said witnesses tried to intervene during the attack and as a result, the dog was also injured. 

No further details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Dog taken by animal control

CBS News Miami cameras captured video of a large brown dog, its face covered in blood, panting as it was taken away by animal control.

The woman's current condition remains unknown.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.