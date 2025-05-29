Woman suffers life-threatening injuries in dog attack, Fort Lauderdale police says

A woman sustained life-threatening injuries Thursday evening after being attacked by a dog, according to the Fort Lauderdale Police Department.

Police said it happened at around 7 p.m. in the 700 block of Southwest 14th Terrace.

Officers responded to the scene after receiving a call about the attack. The woman, who was not identified, was found with severe injuries and transported by Fort Lauderdale Fire Rescue to Broward Health Medical Center.

Witnesses intervene, dog injured

Police said witnesses tried to intervene during the attack and as a result, the dog was also injured.

No further details have been released about the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Dog taken by animal control

CBS News Miami cameras captured video of a large brown dog, its face covered in blood, panting as it was taken away by animal control.

The woman's current condition remains unknown.