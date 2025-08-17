Multiple shooters wanted after 3 killed, 9 wounded at Brooklyn lounge, NYPD says

New York City police are searching for multiple gunmen after three people were killed and at least nine were wounded in a mass shooting at a lounge in Brooklyn.

The NYPD said Sunday up to four shooters opened fire inside the crowded Taste of the City Lounge at 903 Franklin Avenue in the Crown Heights neighborhood overnight in what appears to be gang-related violence.

Multiple shooting victims found inside Brooklyn lounge

NYC Police Commissioner Jessica Tisch said officers found multiple shooting victims inside the lounge after several 911 calls came in shortly before 3:30 a.m. Sunday.

She said it is believed the gunmen started firing at people during a dispute.

Three men were pronounced dead and nine people were hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Tisch said. The victims include nine men and three women, whose ages range from 19 to 61 years old, she added.

"We are withholding victims' names at this time, pending family notifications," the police commissioner said.

Officers recovered at least 42 shell casings from what appeared to be multiple guns inside the lounge, Tisch said.

Police also discovered a gun near Bedford Avenue and Eastern Parkway, but it was not immediately clear if the firearm was part of the lounge shooting.

Investigators were trying to find surveillance video of the incident and, so far, have not made any arrests.

Mayor asks witnesses to come forward

Mayor Eric Adams urged anyone with information about the Brooklyn shooting to come forward by calling the NYPD's Crime Stoppers hotline.

"If you were inside the club, if you heard individuals talking about this shooting, if you witnessed someone fleeing the location. Every piece of information will allow us to put the puzzle together to solve this crime," Adams said late Sunday morning.

For tips in English, the hotline is 1-800-577-TIPS (8477). For tips in Spanish, call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The mayor noted this was the city's second deadly mass shooting in less than three weeks. Another gunman stormed a Midtown Manhattan office building on July 28 and killed four people before turning the gun on himself.

Despite the recent events, Tisch said gun violence is down this year across the five boroughs.

"We have the lowest number of shooting incidents and shooting victims seven months into the year that we've seen on record in the city of New York. Something like this is, thank God, an anomaly and it's a terrible thing that happened this morning. But we're going to investigate and get to the bottom of what went down," Tisch said.

Please stay with CBS News New York for updates.