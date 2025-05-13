Brightline brings back commuter pass with 125% price hike

Brightline has reintroduced its commuter pass for South Florida riders after nearly a year-long pause.

The popular pass, once priced at $399 for 40 rides, now costs $899 -- a 125% increase that has some riders questioning whether the savings are worth it.

"The thing for me with Brightline is, it is expensive. Like, it's nice, but it's expensive to use on a regular basis," said Rochelle Irons from Palm Beach Gardens.

The new Brightline Commuter Pass still offers 40 rides per month, but the per-ride cost has more than doubled from about $10 to $22.50.

Brightline ended the original commuter program in June 2024, citing increased ridership and operational priorities.

In a May 6 press release, Brightline stated, "The new Brightline Passes offer a reliable, modern ride with a fixed-rate fare to get frequent travelers where they need to go."

Savings remain compared to standard fares

The pass still offers savings compared to standard ticket pricing. A check of Brightline's website shows that a round-trip fare from Miami to Orlando on a weekday can range from $48 to $79 per ride.

Brightline serves over two million passengers daily, and motivations for riding vary. For some, it's about fun and convenience.

"For fun, for concerts, or to spend the day in Miami," said Irons.

Others see Brightline as a cheaper and more comfortable alternative.

"The train was a good way to come because it was inexpensive and it was much better than trying to fly down here," said Beckey Deland from Orlando.

In January 2025, Brightline received over $33 million in federal funding to add more trains to its fleet, enhancing capacity and frequency.