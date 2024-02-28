Stuart city officials say they've been selected for a new Brightline station

FORT LAUDERDALE - City officials in Stuart say they've been selected to be the site of a new Brightline station.

"I'm just so excited. It means so much to our community, the future is bright for the next generation," said Stuart Mayor Rebecca Bruner.

The high-speed train company that connects South Florida to Orlando looked at several proposals for some time, and officials say the company approved their proposal to build it behind the Martin County courthouse. This comes after a competition for a Treasure Coast stop which was also highly sought by Fort Pierce.

"So many people want to take the Brightline. I mean, it's the greenway to go," said Bruner.

Opinions from those who live and work in Stuart were mixed, due to their concerns regarding traffic passing through what locals call 'confusion corner', a busy roundabout intersection downtown.

The station will be near the downtown area so passengers will be within walking distance of restaurants and shops.

"I just think everyone is going to be happy. I think all the businesses downtown, if you want to open up a business, maybe now will be a good time," said Bruner.

The estimated cost for the project is at least $60 million.

The city would cover the costs of a parking garage, while Martin County and Brightline would fund the rest. The city plans to lease the property to Brightline at a dollar a year - for 80 years.

City leaders are still waiting on specifics about the project, including construction.

Brightline has not made any formal announcement yet, but city officials say that the company may wait until they all get together in about two weeks for the ceremonial announcement at the chosen site.