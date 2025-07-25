Brickell condo owners sue association over alleged short-term rentals, unsafe conditions

More than 30 families living at Brickell on the River South have filed a lawsuit against their condominium board.

The residents are accusing board members of allowing illegal short-term rentals, which they say have turned their upscale building into a hotel-like environment and compromised the safety of residents.

Residents cite security concerns, wild parties

"We put a significant amount of money down buying into a community that we thought was safe and now that's being threatened," said a resident who asked not to be identified.

The lawsuit, filed by dozens of condo owners, alleges the board knowingly ignored Miami-Dade County regulations by permitting short-term rental activity. Residents claim these rentals have led to repeated disturbances, including strangers entering the building, loud parties, and a decline in security enforcement.

"There is a lot that is happening through the weekends that makes me really get involved in what we're doing right now," said another resident, also speaking anonymously.

Photos included in the lawsuit show incidents such as a woman kicking in a door, near-nudity in a hot tub, alleged sexual activity in the community pool, and outsiders loitering on the premises. The complaint also features screenshots of Airbnb listings with positive reviews and text messages between guests and the building's valet.

"In the driveway, there have been a lot of physical and verbal altercations with the valet and other residents from people [who] are strangers [who] don't live there," one resident added.

Attorney: Residents want their building back

Attorney Daniel Layton, who represents the plaintiffs, said the legal action is about restoring order and accountability.

"They want to see this board of directors defend their rights — the rights we believe to be the majority of unit owners in the building — and make sure that this building is not converted into a hotel in everything but name," Layton said.

Board pushes back: Allegations "false, exaggerated"

Through their attorney, Carolina Sznajderman Sheir, the Brickell on the River South board called the claims "inaccurate, inflammatory, and legally unsound."

"The current Board's term began on November 21, 2024. Since assuming office, the Board has taken proactive and consistent action to address unlawful short-term rentals within the building," Sheir said in a statement. "This includes enforcement efforts consistent with the City of Miami's zoning code, Miami 21, and the Association's Declaration."

The board disputes several allegations, claiming some predate the current leadership's term and others have been mischaracterized:

• The door-kicking incident occurred in October 2023, before the current board took office.

• Claims of sexual activity in the pool were denied, with management saying fully clothed individuals were dancing.

• A report of a security guard sleeping on the job was confirmed, but the guard was immediately terminated after a single shift.

"While isolated attempts by individual owners may occur, they are neither sanctioned nor ignored," Sheir said. "The Board is fully committed to upholding its obligations and abide by governing law."

The board also alleges the lawsuit is politically motivated, spearheaded by a former board member and a small group of residents whose prior complaints to the city failed to gain traction.

City declines comment

The City of Miami did not respond to repeated requests for comment on the lawsuit or the enforcement of short-term rental rules at the property.

The board says it will not comment further while the case is pending and directed all media inquiries to its legal counsel.