Brickell condo owners push Miami to crack down on illegal short-term rentals

Condo owners in Miami's Brickell neighborhood are calling on city officials to step up enforcement against short-term rentals, which they say are disrupting their high-rise communities and violating local rules.

Illegal rentals on the rise

Short-term rentals are legal in certain parts of the City of Miami, but not in Brickell's residential towers. Building signs and flyers remind residents that leasing units for brief stays is prohibited.

"It has been increasing," said Ernesto Cuesta, president of the Brickell Homeowners Association. "It's getting worse."

Cuesta said he's seen renters bypass the rules by drafting 30-day leases for one guest, then turning around and using that lease as a loophole to rent the unit out to others on a daily basis.

"That lease is being used as a cover-up to rent on a daily basis to other people," Cuesta said.

City responds, but residents want more

CBS News Miami reviewed city records showing more than 120 short-term rental complaints filed with code inspectors since January. Of those, a dozen have resulted in property liens.

"Code compliance responds to all short-term rental complaints, regardless of location," said Orlando Rodriguez, Assistant Director for the City of Miami Office of Communications. "We are aware of the issue in Brickell and the rest of the city. All complaints follow the process: initiation, investigation and adjudication, if necessary."

But Cuesta said residents want more aggressive action.

"We fear if we don't have control on that, Brickell might become a South Beach," he said. "We deserve, not because we feel that we are better than any other community. It's that we don't mind paying taxes. But what about getting the services we're paying for?"