Breezy Thursday ahead, bringing hazardous beach and boating conditions to South Florida

The breeze builds this Thursday with only isolated showers possible and highs climbing to the mid to upper 80s.

A front is forecast to clear South Florida by this evening. Drier air will filter in as the front moves across the region today and that will keep the rain chance low.

There is a dangerously high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches. Small craft should exercise caution over the Atlantic waters and the Keys waters. Advisories will likely be issued later today or tonight for boaters.

Hazardous beach and boating conditions will continue tomorrow and through the weekend due to increasing winds. The National Weather Service said the risk of rip currents will remain high through Monday morning. It will not be safe to go swimming in the ocean through the weekend.

Tomorrow, spotty showers will be possible due to the lingering front. Highs will remain in the mid-80s.

High pressure will dominate the weather pattern through the weekend and will maintain the breezy northeasterly winds. Wind gusts could reach 30 miles per hour or stronger. Scattered showers will be possible on the breeze.