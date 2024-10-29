Breezy South Florida, spotty showers possible in the afternoon

MIAMI - Another breezy day ahead and a few showers are possible.

Tuesday morning got off to a cloudy and milder start with temperatures mostly in the mid to upper 70s. Winds throughout the day will increase out of the east at 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 to 30 miles per hour. Highs climb to the low to mid-80s in the afternoon with a mix of sun and clouds. Spotty showers will be possible on the breeze later in the day.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the rough surf. Hazardous marine conditions continue as well due to the strong onshore winds. A small craft advisory is in effect for the Atlantic waters due to choppy conditions on the bays and east winds at 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 30 knots. A small craft advisory is also in effect for the Keys due to very rough conditions nearshore and northeast winds of 20 to 25 knots.

Wednesday will be windy with an east breeze at 20 to 25 miles per hour and gusts up to 30 to 35 miles per hour. Highs remain near normal in the low to mid-80s with the potential for passing showers.

Coming up. NEXT Weather

Thursday will be breezy for Halloween with highs in the low to mid 80s and the chance for a few showers. The ocean breeze sticks around Friday with highs in the mid 80s and spotty showers are possible.

It stays breezy this weekend with slightly higher rain chances and highs in the low 80s. This weekend we "fall back" as Daylight Saving Time ends. We will turn our clocks back an hour Saturday night and gain an hour of sleep. On Sunday the sunrise takes place at 6:30 a.m. and sets at 5:37 p.m.