Breezy across South Florida, quick moving showers are possible

MIAMI - A breezy Tuesday is ahead with some quick-moving showers possible.

A few showers swept in on the breeze during the morning hours. It was a comfortable start to the day with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs are forecast to climb to the mid-80s in the afternoon under mostly sunny skies.

The ocean breeze continues due to high pressure over the southeastern U.S. and a mid-level trough over the Central Atlantic. There will be enough moisture at the low levels of the atmosphere to produce some passing showers.

There is a high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches as we have a strong onshore flow out of the northeast 15 to 20 miles per hour with gusts as high as 25 miles per hour or stronger. There is a small craft advisory for boaters along the Atlantic waters due to the gusty winds, seas 5 to 7 feet and choppy conditions on the bay. A small craft caution is in effect for boaters over the Florida Keys with a moderate chop on the bays.

A look ahead NEXT Weather

The same weather is expected Wednesday as the easy, breezy weather pattern continues. Highs will remain near normal in the mid-80s with the potential for some fast-moving showers on the breeze.

Drier air moves in late in the week to lower the chance of rain. South Florida will enjoy mostly dry conditions with just a few isolated showers possible Thursday and Friday. The humidity will drop a bit too. The pleasant, breezy weather sticks around through the weekend with seasonable highs near the mid-80s. Spotty showers will be possible on Saturday and Sunday.