Breezy across South Florida, not as wet as the weekend

MIAMI - As Hurricane Debby continues to move farther away from South Florida, the chance for rain will be lower on Monday.

Expect some breezy conditions to persist across the area, with a warm southwesterly breeze at 15 to 20 mph. Spotty and fast-moving showers and storms will race through the area occasionally, all associated with the broad circulation of Debby, but many will stay dry today as highs warm into the lower 90s.

There is a high risk of rip currents for all South Florida beaches.

Tuesday will be partly sunny and breezy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the morning, then mostly cloudy with showers and thunderstorms likely in the afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. Temperatures will fall into the upper 80s in the afternoon.

Return to normal NEXT Weather

By mid-week, conditions will become hot again, where heat advisories may be needed as highs soar into the middle 90s and heat index values will likely top 105 degrees for many. Also, expect the chance for rain to return to normal.

Wednesday will be mostly sunny with a chance of showers and thunderstorms. It will be humid with highs in the mid-90s. Thursday through Friday night will be partly cloudy with a chance of showers and thunderstorms, and highs will be in the lower 90s.