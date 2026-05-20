6-year-old-boy drowns in South Miami-Dade, sheriff's office says

An investigation is underway in South Miami-Dade after the sheriff's office said a 6-year-old boy drowned late Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, a family called 911 around 6:18 p.m. to report that their 6-year-old was missing in the area of Southwest 142 Avenue and Southwest 287 Street.

Deputies raced to the area and arrived at the scene within three minutes and immediately began canvassing the area in an effort to locate the missing boy.

Additional crews were requested, including aviation and K-9 units, to assist with the search.

During that search, the MDSO said a deputy located the boy in a body of water nearby. That deputy immediately jumped in and pulled the boy from the water with the help of additional deputies.

Those deputies then began life-saving measures on the scene until Miami-Dade Fire Rescue arrived and rushed the boy to HCA Kendall Hospital in critical condition.

The sheriff's office said that despite medical efforts, the boy was later pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office Homicide Bureau has now taken over the investigation.

No other information was released.