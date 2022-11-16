Boy, 8, critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE -- An 8-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The victim was rushed for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center but information about his condition was not immediately available.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at NW 19th Street and 23rd Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire & Rescue Department officials.

It was not clear if the driver who struck the boy would be charged.