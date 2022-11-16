Watch CBS News
Local News

Boy, 8, critically injured after being struck by vehicle in Fort Lauderdale

By CBS Miami Team

/ CBS Miami

FORT LAUDERDALE -- An 8-year-old boy was critically injured after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon in Fort Lauderdale, authorities said.

The victim was rushed for treatment to Broward Health Medical Center but information about his condition was not immediately available.

The incident occurred around 4 p.m. at NW 19th Street and 23rd Avenue, according to Fort Lauderdale Fire & Rescue Department officials.

It was not clear if the driver who struck the boy would be charged. 

CBS Miami Team
wfor-cbs4-1920x1080.jpg

The CBS Miami team is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSMiami.com.

First published on November 16, 2022 / 4:20 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.