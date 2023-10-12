Watch CBS News
Sen. Bob Menendez hit with new charges of conspiring to act as foreign agent

By Melissa Quinn, Robert Legare

/ CBS News

Washington — New Jersey Sen. Robert Menendez has been accused by the Justice Department of conspiring to act as a foreign agent to Egypt, according to new court documents unsealed Thursday.

The superseding indictment filed in federal district court in New York charges Menendez with one count of conspiring to act as an agent of a foreign principal to the Egyptian government and its officials. Federal law prohibits Menendez, as a public official, from serving as a foreign agent.

Menendez, along with his wife Nadine Menendez and two New Jersey businessmen were charged last month for allegedly engaging in a bribery scheme that prosecutors said involved the senator accepting lavish bribes in exchange for official acts. 

Menendez and his wife were charged with three counts in the initial indictment, and he now faces a total of four counts. 

This is a developing story and will be updated.

