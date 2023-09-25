New Jersey Sen. Bob Menendez to hold news conference days after federal indictment

Sen. Bob Menendez faces growing calls from Democrats to resign after being federally indicted in bribery scheme

Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez of New Jersey will hold a news conference on Monday, just days after he and his wife were indicted on federal bribery charges.

Menendez and his wife, Nadine, have been charged with conspiracy to commit bribery, conspiracy to commit honest services fraud and conspiracy to commit extortion under color of official right.

Prosecutors allege the couple received hundreds of thousands of dollars and lavish luxury gifts in exchange for the senator wielding his influence to benefit three New Jersey business associates and the government of Egypt. The businessmen also face charges.

Menendez last week denied the allegations and resisted calls to resign, saying "I'm not going anywhere." Monday's new conference is the first time he will speak publicly since the indictment. He and his co-defendants are due in court on Wednesday.

Menendez did step down temporarily as the chair of the powerful Senate Foreign Relations Committee, as required under Senate Democratic Caucus rules.

Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ) walks through the Senate subway after a nomination vote at the U.S. Capitol on June 12, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer / Getty Images

The New Jersey senator has served since 2006 and is up for reelection in 2024. Democratic Rep. Andy Kim of New Jersey announced over the weekend that he is mounting a primary challenge against Menendez.

New Jersey's former Republican Gov. Chris Christie, who is currently running for president, said on Sunday that he has "no interest" in running for the Senate seat in 2024.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York on Sunday joined the chorus of prominent Democratic lawmakers calling for Menendez's resignation. Calling the situation "quite unfortunate," Ocasio-Cortez said on "Face the Nation" that "it is in the best interest for Sen. Menendez to resign in this moment."

Several New Jersey Democratic lawmakers were also calling for Menendez's resignation, with Gov. Phil Murphy on Friday saying the allegations were "so serious" that they compromise the senator's ability to serve.

But New Jersey's other Democratic Sen. Cory Booker has not yet weighed in. And only one Democratic senator has called for him to step down: John Fetterman of neighboring Pennsylvania.

Menendez was indicted in 2015 on roughly a dozen charges, including bribery and conspiracy, following accusations he accepted gifts from a wealthy Democratic donor in exchange for political favors. That case ended in a mistrial.

How to watch Sen. Bob Menendez's news conference

What : Sen. Bob Menendez holds first news conference after federal indictment

Sen. Bob Menendez holds first news conference after federal indictment Date: Monday, Sept. 25, 2023

Monday, Sept. 25, 2023 Time: 11:30 a.m. ET

11:30 a.m. ET Location: Union City, New Jersey

Union City, New Jersey

Melissa Quinn contributed to this report.