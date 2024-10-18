Blustery across South Florida, spotty showers possible

MIAMI - A windy start to the weekend with the return of some wet weather on Friday.

South Florida woke to a mainly dry, mild and breezy morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 70s. Highs will climb to the low 80s in the afternoon under mostly cloudy skies. Some scattered showers will be possible.

The big story on Friday is the blustery wind, gusts could reach 35 to 40 miles per hour.

Forecast for Taylor Swift's Eras Tour concerts this weekend at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens. CBS News Miami

King tides through the weekend with the potential for minor coastal flooding.

There is a dangerous high risk of rip currents along the Atlantic beaches due to the strong onshore winds and it is not safe to go swimming in the ocean. A small craft advisory is in effect for boaters along the Atlantic waters due to northeast winds 20 to 25 knots with gusts up to 35 knots, seas 7 to 9 feet and rough conditions on the bays. There is a small craft advisory and gale watch for boaters in the Florida Keys due to northeast winds of 25 to 30 knots and extremely rough conditions on the bays.

Saturday the chance of rain is lower but some spotty showers will be possible. It stays windy with hazardous beach and boating conditions. Highs rise to the low 80s. Sunday will be breezy with a few showers and a bit warmer with highs in the mid-80s.