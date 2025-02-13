Black maternal mortality rate rises as other groups see declines

MIAMI - The racial gap in maternal mortality is widening, with Black women being the only racial group to see an increase in pregnancy-related deaths between 2022 and 2023, according to new data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The CDC found that Black women are now 3.5 times more likely to die from pregnancy-related causes than white women, up from 2.5 times in 2019.

Midwifery, doula services

The Southern Birth Justice Network (SBJN), a nonprofit focused on maternal health equity, is working to expand access to midwifery and doula services, which they say can help address the crisis.

Carmen Legacy, a mother who chose a midwife for both of her pregnancies, said she sought out extended care she felt was lacking in hospitals.

"I had that personal care. I felt like I was talking to someone that was listening to me and my body," Legacy said.

Jamarah Amani, executive director of SBJN, said the issue is systemic.

"It's something that we've known for a long time, that there are severe factors related not to the race of the person but to racism in the system," Amani said.

Barriers to maternal care

Black women saw their maternal mortality rate increase from 49.5 deaths per 100,000 live births to 50.3 over one year, while every other racial group experienced declines.

"We know that Black women are less likely to be listened to in the hospital. They are more likely to have their pain and symptoms denied, more likely to be gaslit by their physicians, and more likely to feel misunderstood and not trust the system, because the system has not proven to be trustworthy," Amani said.

Legacy shared similar concerns.

"It was scary because you don't know what's going to happen, but I felt supported because I had such a big support system. I had a birth team of five people," she said.

The role of midwives

According to the Cleveland Clinic, only 6 to 8% of U.S. pregnancies are classified as high-risk, roughly 30,000 to 50,000 annually. Amani said midwives are critical for managing the majority of pregnancies that are low-risk.

"Midwives are the experts in low-risk pregnancy, birth, and postpartum care. Of course, we collaborate with physicians if someone is high-risk," Amani said.

Partnerships to improve outcomes

The Southern Birth Justice Network is working to integrate midwifery practices into hospital settings. Through its Black Maternal Infant Health Equity Collaborative, SBJN trains doulas to work alongside doctors at hospitals like Jackson Health.

In a statement, Jackson Health said its partnership with SBJN has improved maternal health outcomes and reduced complications.

"Hand in hand with community partners, healthcare providers, and families, The Women's Hospital at Jackson Memorial has launched a program to add doulas into our health system, providing a full-scope support program for moms-to-be," the statement read.

"At Jackson, we're committed to reducing disparities in maternal care. We're proud of the progress we've made and the partnerships we've created to improve maternity health within our community."

As maternal mortality rates remain a concern, advocates continue to push for systemic change to ensure Black women receive equitable, life-saving care during pregnancy and childbirth.