Family of woman killed in Biscayne Gardens triple shooting mourn over dedicated mother: "We want justice"

A South Florida mother of three is dead and two young children are fighting for their lives after getting shot in their car early Saturday morning, and the woman's family is demanding justice.

The family of 36-year-old Desiree Brown told CBS News Miami that she was in the car and driving her boyfriend's 12-year-old son and her 11-year-old daughter, Reagan, when someone opened fire and shot all three of them.

According to the Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office, Brown was driving with the children in the area of NE 140th St. 2nd Ct. in Biscayne Gardens around 1 a.m. Saturday when the shooting happened. Fannie Marshall, Brown's mother, told CBS News Miami that Brown was in the area because that's where her boyfriend lives.

Desiree Brown and Reagan, along with the boy, were taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital, where Brown died and the children remain in critical condition.

Marshall added that Reagan is in a medically induced coma at the hospital and fighting for her life.

"Reagan: We want prayers for her because she's still fighting for her life," she said. "And the other young boy — he's okay — but we want justice for him as well. And, I think the people who did this to them are cowards."

As for the people responsible, Brown's family had this to say:

"We want justice for my daughter," Marshall said.

Justice must be served

When you ask Brown's family what she was like, they told CBS News Miami that she was "beautiful, funny, loving, kind, [and] helpful."

Marshall added that Brown, a TSA officer at Miami International Airport, was a "hard worker, dedicated mom, [and] good daughter."

"I was angry and I was hurt because they took my mommy and I just want my mommy back," cried Kaniya Brown, Desiree Brown's eldest daughter.

Marshall told CBS News Miami that there aren't words to describe how she feels.

"I can tell you it ripped my heart out," she said. "That's my firstborn child [and] my only daughter. I have two boys and we're not doing well."

When CBS News Miami asked Kaniya Brown what she would want to say to her mom, she replied: "I love you and I wish you [were] here."

At this time, MDSO has not released a possible motive or information regarding the suspect but they believe there were several shooters involved.

Investigators are asking anyone who knows anything to come forward and call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477) — tipsters can report information anonymously and could be eligible for a $5,000 reward for anything that leads to an arrest.