Miami-Dade Deputies identify woman killed in triple shooting in Biscayne Gardens as Desiree Chanel Brown, age 36.

Miami-Dade deputies seek suspects who shot into an SUV, killing a woman and injuring two children

Miami-Dade officials have identified 36-year-old Desiree Chanel Brown the adult woman who died in a triple shooting Saturday in Biscayne Gardens in the area of NE 141st Street and NE 2nd Court.

Sunday morning, Miami-Dade police towed away a dark SUV riddled with bullets. Brown and two children were shot while inside it Saturday morning in a residential neighborhood in NE Miami-Dade.

All inside were struck multiple times at close range. All three victims were taken to JMH Ryder Trauma Center.

Brown, a Transportation Security Officer since 2023, died at the hospital. An 11-year-old girl and 12-year-old boy remain in critical condition.

Possibly more than one shooter

According to the preliminary investigation, Brown and children were inside the SUV when "several subjects" approached the vehicle and opened fire, striking all three of them, before fleeing the area, MDSO said.

MDSO Det. Angel Rodriguez called the shooting "senseless" as deputies towed away the bullet-ridden car from the scene.

"[We're] reaching out to residents in this area and basically talking to anyone willing to speak to them, they are comfortable and they believe that there's at least several shootings involved," Rodriguez said.

A second car that is believed to be involved in the shooting was also towed from the scene.

Waking up to a crime scene

Neighbors like Andre McFarlane were shocked as they woke up to the crime scene tape and flashing lights.

"My reaction is that it's terrible," he told CBS News Miami.

"This is no reason — no justification — as to why this has to take place," Rodriguez added. "This is a residential area."

At this time, no arrests have been made, and anyone with any information on this shooting is advised to call Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at (305) 471-TIPS (8477).