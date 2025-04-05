Police: Woman dead, 2 children critical after being shot inside vehicle in NE Miami-Dade

NE MIAMI-DADE - A woman is dead and two children are in critical condition after they were shot inside a vehicle, early Saturday morning, according to the Miami-Dade's Sheriff's Office.

The shooting took place at 141 and Northeast 2nd Court.

According to police, a car with a woman and two children inside was discovered shot and in critical condition.

All three were taken to a local hospital where the woman died later.

The two children, an 11-year-old and a 12-year-old, remain in critical condition. Police say the children were shot several times.

Police believe several shooters approached the car and shot into the vehicle.

Detectives are still investigating the relationship between the woman and the two kids.

This is a developing story.