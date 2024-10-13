Biden expected to announce more than $600 million in Milton recovery support Sunday in Tampa

The Associated Press – President Joe Biden on Sunday will survey the devastation inflicted on Florida's Gulf Coast by Hurricane Milton as he urges Congress to approve additional emergency disaster funding.

Biden's visit to Florida offers him another opportunity to press Republican House Speaker Mike Johnson to get lawmakers to provide more funding before the Nov. 5 election. Johnson has said the issue will be dealt with after the election.

Biden expected to announce more than $600 million in aid

"I think Speaker Johnson is going to get the message that he's got to step up, particularly for small businesses," Biden told reporters as he and Harris met with aides on Friday to discuss the federal response to hurricanes Milton and Helene. Biden and Johnson have yet to discuss the matter directly.

In Florida, Biden is set to announce $612 million for six Department of Energy projects in areas affected by the hurricanes to improve the resilience of the region's electric grid, the White House said. The funding includes $94 million for two projects in Florida: $47 million for Gainesville Regional Utilities and $47 million for Switched Source to partner with Florida Power and Light.

Recent hurricanes and the government response have added another layer to the presidential race

With less than four weeks to go before Election Day, the hurricanes have added another dimension to the closely contested presidential race.

Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump has said the Biden administration's storm response had been lacking, particularly in North Carolina after Hurricane Helene. And Biden and Harris have hammered Trump for promoting falsehoods about the federal response.

Trump made a series of false claims after Helene struck in late September, including incorrectly saying that the federal government is intentionally withholding aid to Republican disaster victims. He also falsely claimed the Federal Emergency Management Agency had run out of money because all of it had gone to programs for immigrants in the country illegally.

Biden said Trump was "not singularly" to blame for the spread of false claims in recent weeks but that he has the "biggest mouth."

Homeland Security chief warns FEMA is running out of relief funds

The president is pressing for swift action by Congress to make sure the Small Business Administration and FEMA have the money they need to get through hurricane season, which ends Nov. 30 in the Atlantic. He said Friday that Milton alone had caused an estimated $50 billion in damages.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas said last week that FEMA will be able to meet "immediate needs" caused by the two storms. But he warned in the aftermath of Helene that the agency does not have enough funding to make it through the hurricane season.

But Johnson has pushed back, saying the agencies have enough money for the time being and that lawmakers will address the funding issue during the lame-duck session after the election.

Harris, DeSantis trade accusations about storm response

Also percolating in the background are tensions between Harris and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. As Helene barreled toward Florida last week, the Democratic vice president and Republican governor traded accusations that the other was trying to politicize the federal storm response.

Harris' office last week suggested that DeSantis was dodging her phone calls. DeSantis responded that he was unaware she had called and grumbled that she hadn't been involved in the federal government's response before she became the Democratic presidential nominee.

Biden, for his part, said he hoped to see DeSantis on Sunday, if the governor's schedule permitted.

"He's been very cooperative," Biden said about DeSantis. He added, "We got on very, very well."

DeSantis said Saturday that he had no details about the president's visit.

Biden was scheduled to survey damage during an aerial tour between Tampa and St. Pete Beach, where he will be briefed on the storm by federal, state and local officials. He'll also meet residents and first responders.

Hurricane Milton made landfall in Florida as a Category 3 storm on Wednesday evening. At least 10 people were killed and hundreds of thousands of residents remain without power.

Officials say the toll could have been worse if not for widespread evacuations. The still-fresh devastation wrought by Helene just two weeks earlier probably helped compel many people to flee.