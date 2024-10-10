Hurricane Helene insured losses in Florida near $1.14 billion

TALLAHASSEE – Estimated insured losses in Florida from Hurricane Helene continue to climb, nearing $1.14 billion on Wednesday.

Data posted online by the state Office of Insurance Regulation showed that 112,926 insurance claims had been reported as of Wednesday, with total estimated insured losses of $1,139,840,532. That was up from 111,045 claims and $1,089,032,141 in estimated insured losses as of Tuesday.

Last week it was $835,853,221.

Of the 112,926 claims, the largest number, 52,070, involved "private passenger" autos, according to the data.

Meanwhile, 50,672 involved residential property. Other types of damage included such things as damage to commercial autos and commercial property.

Helene made landfall Sept. 26 in rural Taylor County but also caused widespread damage in communities as it moved up the Gulf of Mexico.

As of Wednesday, 12,691 claims had been closed with payments to policyholders, while 10,089 had been closed without payments, according to the Office of Insurance Regulation.

On Wednesday night, Hurricane Milton struck near Sarasota, about 270 miles by highway from Perry, where Helene made landfall.