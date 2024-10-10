Photos, videos show Hurricane Milton damage as Florida recovers in storm's aftermath
Florida is recovering in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, which tore across the central part of the state, causing wind damage and flooding in many communities. The storm made landfall in Siesta Key, on the state's west coast, Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds.
Milton was downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moved east across the state, and by late Thursday it had moved out over the Atlantic Ocean, where it further weakened to a post-tropical depression.
Multiple tornadoes sparked by Milton also caused significant damage.
At least 10 people died from the storm, officials confirmed to CBS News, as of Thursday afternoon.
Several of Florida's iconic theme parks closed down earlier in the week in preparation for Milton's arrival. On Thursday, Disney said in a statement that Walt Disney World Resort, located just southeast of Orlando, had "weathered the storm" and would reopen Friday.