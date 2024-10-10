Photos, videos show Hurricane Milton damage as Florida recovers in storm's aftermath

Florida is recovering in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton, which tore across the central part of the state, causing wind damage and flooding in many communities. The storm made landfall in Siesta Key, on the state's west coast, Wednesday night as a Category 3 hurricane with 120 mph winds.

Milton was downgraded to a Category 1 storm as it moved east across the state, and by late Thursday it had moved out over the Atlantic Ocean, where it further weakened to a post-tropical depression.

Multiple tornadoes sparked by Milton also caused significant damage.

At least 10 people died from the storm, officials confirmed to CBS News, as of Thursday afternoon.

Several of Florida's iconic theme parks closed down earlier in the week in preparation for Milton's arrival. On Thursday, Disney said in a statement that Walt Disney World Resort, located just southeast of Orlando, had "weathered the storm" and would reopen Friday.



Here's a look at some of the storm damage, including the destroyed roof of Tropicana Field, the home stadium of the Tampa Bay Rays in St. Petersburg.

A drone image shows the dome of Tropicana Field torn open by Hurricane Milton in St. Petersburg, Florida. BRYAN R. SMITH/AFP via Getty Images

Also in St. Petersburg, a construction crane collapsed onto a building, leaving a gaping hole.

A crane collapsed on a building in St. Petersburg, Florida, as Hurricane Milton tore through the state. Bloomberg

Videos shared by the city on social media show the crane collapse, Tropicana Field and other damage.

We love you, St. Pete. It’s been a tough few weeks, but we’re still with you - we’re ready to recover and rebuild.



City crews began accessing damage at daybreak and were encouraging all residents to stay off the roads until we deem it safe.#WeAreStPete pic.twitter.com/yIobPVLq2E — St. Petersburg, FL (@StPeteFL) October 10, 2024

The storm also ripped up homes, knocked over signs and trees and caused flooding in parts of the state.

A destroyed home is seen in St. Pete Beach, Florida, in the aftermath of Hurricane Milton. Bloomberg

Employees collect some of their belongings from a beauty salon that was destroyed by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton in Cocoa Beach, Florida. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

A drone image shows a collapsed sign in New Port Richey, Florida, after Hurricane Milton. MIGUEL J. RODRIGUEZ CARRILLO/AFP via Getty Images

A snapped traffic signal pole blocks the street in the downtown business area of Orlando, Florida after Hurricane Milton passed through. Paul Hennessy/Anadolu via Getty Images

A tornado caused by Hurricane Milton ripped off part of the roof of Lakewood Park Church. Saul Martinez / Getty Images

In this aerial view, a person walks through flood waters that inundated a neighborhood in Punta Gorda, Florida, after Hurricane Milton came ashore on Oct. 9, 2024. / Getty Images

A capsized boat and debris is seen at a marina in Punta Gorda, Florida, after Hurricane Milton. CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images

A damaged street sign is seen in St. Petersburg, Florida, after Hurricane Milton hit the state. Bloomberg

A Wells Fargo bank branch was destroyed by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton in Cocoa Beach, Florida. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images

A drone image shows a damaged building in downtown Cocoa Beach, Florida, due to Hurricane Milton on Oct. 10, 2024. JOHN FALCHETTO/AFP via Getty Images

A truck was left damaged in Port St Lucie, Florida, by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton. Saul Martinez / Getty Images

The awning of a restaurant collapsed on a sidewalk in St. Petersburg, Florida, due to Hurricane Milton. Bloomberg

Cars are flooded in an apartment complex after the arrival of Hurricane Milton in Clearwater, Florida. / Getty Images

The roof of a condominium parking lot in Cocoa Beach, Florida, was partially destroyed by a tornado caused by Hurricane Milton. GIORGIO VIERA/AFP via Getty Images