Below-average temperatures stick around South Florida as 2026 begins

The NEXT Weather Team is tracking a cold start to 2026 as South Florida wakes up to temperatures in the 40s. 

Below-average temperatures continue Thursday afternoon as highs peak in the upper 60s. Keep the sweaters and coats nearby for Friday morning as temperatures once again tumble into the mid-40s to lower 50s.

South Florida will gradually warm up each day heading into the weekend as highs return to the mid-70s on Saturday and closer to 80 degrees on Sunday.

The dry trend continues for the next several days, but an incoming front will bring isolated rain chances Sunday morning (roughly a 20% chance). Seasonable conditions continue to kick off the first full week of 2026, with highs in the upper 70s.

