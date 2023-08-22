Watch CBS News
Local News

Child injured in encounter with bear in Bedford, N.Y.; Bear killed

By Jesse Zanger

/ CBS New York

Child hurt in bear encounter in Bedford, N.Y.
Child hurt in bear encounter in Bedford, N.Y. 01:40

BEDFORD, N.Y. - A child was injured during an encounter with a bear in Bedford, N.Y. Tuesday. 

The 7-year-old was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment for minor injuries and is expected to be OK,  CBS New York's Tony Aiello reported. 

Responding North Castle police officers shot and killed and the bear. 

Its carcass was removed by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation workers. It will be tested for rabies. 

Chopper 2 flew over the scene. New York State DEC personnel and North Castle Police could be seen at the location on Hickory Kingdom Road. 

Chopper 2 Flying

Good morning! Chopper 2 is checking out an incident involving a bear in Bedford, N.Y. Join us on CBS News New York for more: https://www.cbsnews.com/newyork/live/

Posted by CBS New York on Tuesday, August 22, 2023

First published on August 22, 2023 / 12:45 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.