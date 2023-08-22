Child injured in encounter with bear in Bedford, N.Y.; Bear killed

Child hurt in bear encounter in Bedford, N.Y. Child hurt in bear encounter in Bedford, N.Y. 01:40

BEDFORD, N.Y. - A child was injured during an encounter with a bear in Bedford, N.Y. Tuesday.

The 7-year-old was taken to Westchester Medical Center in Valhalla for treatment for minor injuries and is expected to be OK, CBS New York's Tony Aiello reported.

Responding North Castle police officers shot and killed and the bear.

Its carcass was removed by the New York Department of Environmental Conservation workers. It will be tested for rabies.

Chopper 2 flew over the scene. New York State DEC personnel and North Castle Police could be seen at the location on Hickory Kingdom Road.