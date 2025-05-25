Miami officer shoots driver near Bayfront Park music festival during traffic incident, police say

A City of Miami police officer opened fire on a driver during a music festival near Bayfront Park on Sunday afternoon, leaving a man hospitalized and prompting an ongoing investigation, authorities said.

Miami Police Assistant Chief Armando Aguilar said the incident happened around Northeast 2nd Street and Biscayne Boulevard, where an officer assigned to the festival was directing traffic. According to Aguilar, a vehicle made physical contact with the officer, and "as a result of that incident, shots were fired."

Officer, driver hospitalized after shooting near Downtown Miami concert

Roughly 50 Miami Police officers and several partner agency personnel were assigned to the Best of the Best Music Fest, a Caribbean music festival that drew an estimated 10,000 to 12,000 attendees to Downtown Miami, according to authorities.

Aguilar said officers immediately rendered aid to the person shot inside the vehicle and rushed him to Ryder Trauma Center. The officer, who sustained minor injuries, was also treated at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Authorities have not said whether the driver intentionally struck the officer or whether any charges have been filed.

Body camera footage and surveillance video from nearby businesses are being reviewed, but Aguilar said police still do not have a full picture of what led to the gunfire.

Crowds fled in panic after shots rang out near Bayfront Park music festival

Earlier in the day, Only in Dade video from the scene showed panicked festivalgoers running after the shooting and emergency crews loading someone into an ambulance under flashing lights.

The Best of the Best Music Fest, held at Bayfront Park, is considered North America's premier Caribbean music festival, celebrating the vibrant rhythms and rich cultural heritage of the Caribbean. The annual event draws large crowds for a day of live performances, food and community celebration.

The investigation remains active.