Baby born without immune system fighting for his life in need of a match

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A three-month-old baby boy is fighting for his life after he was born without an immune system.

Baby Brennan was born with a rare disease known as Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID). He's in need of a stem cell transplant.

Brennan is looking for a match because babies without treatment face a short life span of 1 or 2 years.

Brennan's uncle, Tuyen Le, set up a booth at Holiday Park hoping to find a donor.

"This has been an emotional roller coaster. When he was born, we were all excited to see him, we found out he had this condition a month later," said Le.

Brennan's uncle will also be giving out information at the Jade Tea House from Sunday, October 8th, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.

Joining the match registry is free and can take about 8 to 12 weeks.

