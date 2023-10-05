Baby born without immune system fighting for his life in need of a match
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A three-month-old baby boy is fighting for his life after he was born without an immune system.
Baby Brennan was born with a rare disease known as Severe Combined Immunodeficiency (SCID). He's in need of a stem cell transplant.
Brennan is looking for a match because babies without treatment face a short life span of 1 or 2 years.
Brennan's uncle, Tuyen Le, set up a booth at Holiday Park hoping to find a donor.
"This has been an emotional roller coaster. When he was born, we were all excited to see him, we found out he had this condition a month later," said Le.
Brennan's uncle will also be giving out information at the Jade Tea House from Sunday, October 8th, from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m.
Joining the match registry is free and can take about 8 to 12 weeks.
