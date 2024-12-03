As temperatures drop, "kindness ambulance" helps South Florida's less fortunate

FORT LAUDERDALE - It may look like a typical ambulance, but there are no paramedics inside. Instead, the vehicle serves as a lifeline for South Florida's homeless, distributing blankets, clothing and food to those in need.

Operated by The Homeless Voice, a Broward County-based nonprofit, the "kindness ambulance" makes its rounds especially on cold nights, when temperatures can be dangerous for people living on the streets.

"It's cold out tonight, and a lot of these guys and gals are sick to begin with," said Sean Cononie, founder of The Homeless Voice. "It's flu season, so we want to come out and keep them safe."

For decades, Cononie has been a familiar presence in South Florida's homeless community, offering supplies and support to those struggling to survive. His mission is simple: "It's the right thing to do," he said.

On a recent Tuesday night, Cononie and his team made their rounds, stopping to help a man who identified himself as "Shorty."

Shorty, recently released from prison, said he has been struggling to get back on his feet.

"To me, it means a lot for somebody that don't have nothing," Shorty said after receiving warm clothing, toiletries, and other essentials.

The gesture, he added, is invaluable. "To take time out and care about if someone is hungry or they're cold, when they could be home with their family... there's no words to describe it."

Cononie and his crew continue their work, using the ambulance as a mobile beacon of hope. While it lacks IVs and medical equipment, Cononie says the medicine it delivers is one everyone can use: Kindness.

If you're interested in donating goods to The Homeless Voice or are interested in helping their mission, head to www.homelessvoice.org.