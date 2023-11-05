Artwork from children who participate in Big Brothers/Big Sisters get special unveiling

PEMBROKE PINES - Some of Broward County's 'littlest' talent is getting big attention and it's all for an important cause.

This weekend Macy's at the Pembroke Lakes Mall hosted Big Brothers/Big Sisters of Broward for an exclusive unveiling of items featuring the artwork of children who participate in the Big Brothers/Big Sisters program.

The artwork of the children who range in age from 8 to 12 is featured on items like Teddy bears, holiday ornaments and coffee mugs.

Some of the children were on hand to sign their artwork. The items will be sold until December 31st with 50 percent of the purchase price benefitting Big Brothers/Big Sisters.

The mission of Big Brothers/Big Sisters is to help create paths for future success through mentoring.

"Following a banner kick-off partnership year with Big Brothers Big Sisters, we are energized to see our colleagues and customers rally around our commitment to empower young people. This work aims to inspire the next generation of leaders to achieve their highest potential," said Sam Di Scipio, Macy's, Inc. senior director, social impact.

"We are just thrilled that Macy's has stepped up to partner with Big Brothers Big Sisters organizations across the nation," added Guillermo "Willy" Gomez, board chair of Big Brothers Big Sisters of Broward County.

"This event was such a joy - seeing the faces of our Little 'artists' who enjoyed the unique experience of participating in the unveiling of their artwork on Macy's products. It was a great day, and we're so grateful for Macy's commitment to igniting the power and promise of youth through effective mentoring."