Arrest made in Miami hit and run crash involving a scooter

An arrest has been made in a hit and run crash in Miami earlier this week that left a 23-year-old woman in critical condition.

Armani Rodgers, 21, is facing several charges, including leaving the scene of a crash with serious bodily injury.

The accident happened Monday night around 11: 30 p.m at the intersection of NE 5 Avenue and 79 Street.

Rodgers, who was driving a gay Nissan Atima, ran a red light and rear ended a woman on a scooter, according to investigators. On impact, the woman was knocked from the scooter which was dragged several feet past the intersection, according to the arrest report.

After the crash, Rodgers reportedly stopped and ran off with her passenger. A few seconds later, according to the arrest report, she returned, removed the Nissan's license plate and then left again.

The seriously injured woman was rushed to Jackson Memorial Hospital.

When police investigators contacted the owner of the Nissan, she said her niece, Rodgers, had taken the car without her permission and was driving it on the night of the crash.

On Wednesday, police say Rodgers turned herself in to the authorities.