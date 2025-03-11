2 women sought in Miami hit-and-run that left scooter rider critically injured

Miami police are searching for two women who fled the scene of a hit-and-run accident that left a 23-year-old woman in critical condition.

The crash occurred Monday night at the intersection of Northeast 5th Avenue and 79th Street, where a black Nissan Altima ran a red light and struck the victim, throwing her from her red scooter.

Witnesses described the crash as "horrific."

Allan Karafa, who saw the incident, stated that the woman had a green light when she was hit by the Altima. The impact was so severe that it launched her into the air.

Karafa further reported that after the crash, both the driver and a passenger from the Altima fled on foot, abandoning the car. He also noted that the two women returned to the scene twice, possibly to retrieve evidence, before vanishing into the surrounding area.

Incident under investigation

Police have confirmed Karafa's account and are working to piece together the details of the incident. While the vehicle involved was not reported stolen at the time of the crash, authorities are still working to identify the women inside.

Miami Police Department (MPD) spokesperson Mike Vega emphasized the severity of leaving the scene of an accident.

"If you're involved in an accident, stay at the scene," Vega stated. "If you don't have a driver's license or insurance, that's a ticket, but fleeing the scene turns this into a much more serious matter."

As of the latest update, the victim remains in critical condition at Jackson Memorial Hospital.

Police are urging anyone with information to come forward.