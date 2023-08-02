Arrest made in deadly Miami weekend shooting

Man arrested in deadly shooting over the weekend in Miami

Man arrested in deadly shooting over the weekend in Miami

Man arrested in deadly shooting over the weekend in Miami

MIAMI - A man accused of pistol-whipping and fatally shooting a woman in Miami over the weekend has been arrested.

Michael Williams, 46, has been charged with first degree murder and armed battery.

On Sunday, police were sent to the area of NW 14th Avenue and 58th Terrace after receiving reports of a shooting. When they arrived they found the body of a woman who had been shot in the head.

"That makes me sad. Well, I ask there be more security in this area to prevent these incidents from occurring again in the future," said Victor Cortez who lives in the neighborhood.

According to a witness, the woman was sitting in the driver's seat of a Toyota Tacoma after a verbal fight with a man, who police later identified as Williams.

The witness told police, Williams then walked up to the driver's side and began to hit the woman in the face with an object.

The woman tried to defend herself and knocked the gun from his hand.

According to the police, the witness then tried to intervene but backed off when they realized the object used to hit the woman was a gun, which Williams then picked up.

Williams then reportedly opened the driver's side door and struck the woman on her face and head. She tried to get away by getting out through the passenger side door, but the witness said Williams followed her through the vehicle while continuing to attack her.

Once they were both outside the truck, the witness told police that Williams shot the woman in the head. He then fled on an electric bike.

On Tuesday, police tracked down Williams and took him into custody at his apartment on NE Miami Court.

Police said Williams has an extensive criminal history, including eight felony convictions.

