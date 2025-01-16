Watch CBS News
Local News

Arrest made in crash that killed Road Ranger on I-95 in Hollywood on New Year's Day

By Mauricio Maldonado

/ CBS Miami

Arrest made in crash that killed Road Ranger on I-95 in Hollywood on New Year's Day
Arrest made in crash that killed Road Ranger on I-95 in Hollywood on New Year's Day 00:24

MIAMI - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the New Year's Day crash on Interstate 95 that killed Road Ranger Jose Parra Guadama and injured two Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

road.png
Jose Parra was a Road Ranger who died in a chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Hollywood. Javier Parra

Latoya Hayes, 45, of Hollywood, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, DUI causing property damage and reckless driving causing property damage, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 3:36 a.m. on Jan. 1, when Hayes, driving southbound on I-95 near the Hollywood Boulevard overpass, lost control of her vehicle, triggering a five-car pileup. Parra, 28, who was assisting with an earlier accident in the express lanes, was struck and killed.

Parra, a native of Venezuela who had married just five months ago, worked for IncidentClear, a Florida Department of Transportation subcontractor providing free roadside assistance.

Hayes is being held in the Broward County Jail. Her first court appearance is pending.

Mauricio Maldonado

Mauricio Maldonado is a digital editor for CBS Miami and has been a digital journalist in the South Florida area since 1997. Mauricio started at the Miami Herald in 1990 and transitioned over to their online team in 1997. In 2001, he moved north to lend his talents to SunSentinel.com, where he spent 17 years. Mauricio has been with CBS Miami since 2018.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.