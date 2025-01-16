Arrest made in crash that killed Road Ranger on I-95 in Hollywood on New Year's Day

MIAMI - Authorities have made an arrest in connection with the New Year's Day crash on Interstate 95 that killed Road Ranger Jose Parra Guadama and injured two Florida Highway Patrol troopers.

Jose Parra was a Road Ranger who died in a chain-reaction crash on I-95 in Hollywood. Javier Parra

Latoya Hayes, 45, of Hollywood, was taken into custody Thursday and charged with vehicular homicide, DUI manslaughter, DUI causing property damage and reckless driving causing property damage, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

The fatal crash occurred at approximately 3:36 a.m. on Jan. 1, when Hayes, driving southbound on I-95 near the Hollywood Boulevard overpass, lost control of her vehicle, triggering a five-car pileup. Parra, 28, who was assisting with an earlier accident in the express lanes, was struck and killed.

Parra, a native of Venezuela who had married just five months ago, worked for IncidentClear, a Florida Department of Transportation subcontractor providing free roadside assistance.

Hayes is being held in the Broward County Jail. Her first court appearance is pending.