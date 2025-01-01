Road Ranger dies, 2 FHP troopers hurt in I-95 crash in Hollywood

2 FHP troopers injured in multi-vehicle crash on I-95 in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD - A 28-year-old Road Ranger from Pembroke Pines died and two Florida Highway Patrol troopers were injured while tending to a vehicle crash on southbound Interstate 95 in Hollywood early New Year's Day.

The crash was reported at 3:37 a.m. at Hollywood Boulevard involving two fully marked FHP cruisers, a Road Ranger service truck with its amber and red lights activated, and two other vehicles, according to FHP spokeswoman Lt. Indiana Miranda. The troopers and Road Rangers were in the express lane after a vehicle crash.

A 2012 white BMW X6 SUV, driven by a 45-year-old woman from Miami, was traveling at a higher rate of speed and failed to take any evasive action to avoid a 2006 Honda Accord, driven by a 28-year-old man from Hollywood, and resulted in a collision, Miranda said.

The front of the BMW collide with the wall, traveled south on the express lane and collided with the back of the Road Ranger service vehicle.

This caused a chain reaction where the Road Ranger vehicle's front pushed into an FHP 2019 Dodge Charger and struck the Road Ranger and another FHP 2019 Dodge Charger, Miranda said.

The Road Ranger was pronounced dead on the scene by Hollywood Fire Rescue.

The troopers, both from Davie, suffered non-incapacitating injuries, according to FHP.

The driver of the Honda Accord also had non-incapacitating injuries and the driver of the BMW was uninjured.

Southbound I-95 was shut down for hours at Hollywood Boulevard as the crash was investigated.

The Road Ranger Service Patrol provides traffic incident services and limited no-cost highway assistanc

The service is funded by the Florida Department of Transportation and its partners and is bid out to private contractors.